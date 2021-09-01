50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 2, 1971
“They don’t stop for the crosswalk. I almost got hit yestery,” Mrs. Vivian Asbridge said concerning the busy crossing at Tenth and C streets where she and other Baker mothers have been stopping traffic daily to allow kids going to and from North Baker elementary school to cross Tenth St.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 2, 1996
STARKEY — Like the fires he came to observe, Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt swept across Northeastern Oregon rapidly on Wednesday, sparking new energy in the camps and headquarters of overworked firefighters.
And in the cooperative atmosphere of the camp and fire control center,s he found a role model for the way government should work.
“The epicenter of concern now nationally,” he said at a stop in Ukiah, “is the fires in Idaho and Northeastern Oregon. The president asked me to evaluate the resources available to fight these fires, and the way we are working to control them.”
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 2, 2011
The first week of school has not been without startup glitches as the Baker School District rolled out new bus routes, introduced new staff members and inaugurated a new four-day week when classes got under way Monday.
Some students arrived late for class the first day after the bus drove past them and had to return to pick them up. And another child was picked up 25 minutes earlier than scheduled, said Superintendent Walt Wegener.
“There are going to be some kinks — there are some,” Wegener said. “We’re going to solve some of these problems. There were no major glitches — just here and there.”
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 3, 2020
Utility boxes in Baker City are transforming into public works of art.
The project started four years ago with the Baker City Public Arts Commission. The initial idea was to wrap utility boxes along Main Street with vinyl portraying various types of art, including paintings and photographs.
Those boxes, though, are owned and maintained by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). Before the project gained approval from ODOT, the Commission ran a year-long trial to make sure the vinyl wouldn’t affect the inner temperature of the box and interfere with the controls for traffic signals.
The test showed no ill effects, and the multiyear project became reality last week when Christy Witham of Oregon Sign Company in Baker City installed the first vinyl wrap on a signal box at the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue.
The image is a historic photograph from the collection maintained by the Baker County Library.
This is a pilot project for the state.
“This is the first one they’ve allowed in the state of Oregon,” said Kate Reid, owner of Royal Artisan and a member of the Public Arts Commission.
