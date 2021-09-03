50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 4, 1971
A Baker man recently was promoted to postmaster of the Oxbow Post Office.
Lonnie Nalder, 40, who has worked at the Baker Post Office for nine years, will take over the duties at the Oxbow Post Office in mid September.
Nalder plans to relocate in the Oxbow or Halfway area with his wife and their three children. He is a window clerk at the Baker office.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 4, 1996
UKIAH — On Saturday, as the Tower fire camp moved to a location closer to the 44,500-acre blaze and the U.S. Marines arrived to bolster firefighting forces, U.S. Forest Service Chief Jack Ward Thomas visited the camp and praised the work of firefighters on the scene.
Thomas, who also visited the nearby Blue Mountain Regional Command Center, also discussed his views on salvage logging and prescribed burning.
Thomas, formerly with the Forest Service’s Forestry and Range Sciences Lab in La Grande, said he came to observe the fires and to express his appreciation for the firefighters’ work.
“There is a lot of high tech applied to fires today,” he said. “But it is men and women with pulaskis in their hands that put them out.”
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 5, 2011
The Baker Clinic has been acquired by the St. Alphonsus Medical Group and is now officially known as St. Alphonsus Medical Group-Baker City.
A large white-and-red sign erected next to the smaller Baker Clinic sign announces the chnage to passers-by in the 3100 block of Pocahontas Road, just east of St. Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker ity.
Sept. 1 was the official changeover date for the family and acute care clinic.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 5, 2020
In a normal year Michelle Owen can pretty well predict when Baker City’s thirst for water will start to be satiated.
This, of course, is not a normal year.
And because it’s not, Owen, who is the city’s public works director, is slightly concerned about the persistently high demand for water.
“I’m not in panic mode at all, but it is concerning how much water the community continues to use,” Owen said on Thursday.
Owen’s trepidation stems from two main factors.
First, hot weather, with temperatures potentially setting daily records during the weekend, is forecast to continue.
The correlation between heat and water usage is well-established, Owen said, and generally speaking people are more likely to keep their sprinklers going in the yard and garden when the temperature nears or exceeds 90.
The second factor is the one unique to 2020.
One thing Owen counts on is a significant drop in water use once school starts and students return to classrooms.
But that’s not happening this year, as Baker schools start Tuesday with students learning online.
