50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 9, 1971
Hopes to reach a satisfactory conclusion by Sept. 15 to the long rankling airport management controversy were quashed last night as city councilmen bogged down in legal questions during a reading of a proposed flying service lease.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 9, 1996
Dr. Leslie Elms has joined the Baker Vision Clinic as a licensed optometrist.
Elms, who joined the clinic Tuesday, graduated with honors from Pacific University in Forest Grive May 19. She received her optometric license in late August.
Elms is a 1988 Baker High School graduate. She is the daughter of Steve and Linda Perry and the wife of Russell Elms of Baker City.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 9, 2011
Forest Service officials have called in a team from the Washington Department of Natural Resources to oversee the effort to douse a wildfire near Anthony Lakes.
Lightning sparked the Chicken Hill fire on Monday.
The blaze, near Forest Road 5185 about six miles northwest of Anthony Lakes, grew to 110 acres on Thursday, said Judy Wing, public affairs officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 10, 2020
Gissel Loza’s dining room table turned into a classroom Tuesday morning.
With her five children, ranging from pre-kindergartner Victoria Loza to sophomore Geovanny Loza, attending classes online, Gissel had to make adjustments to the family’s home near Haines as the school year started in an unconventional way due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But even though having five students, each watching a separate computer screen and all sitting at the same table initially, sounds chaotic, Gissel said she was pleased by how smoothly Tuesday proceeded.
Well, relatively smoothly.
“It’s overwhelming at first,” Gissel said with a chuckle during a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.
At one point she was trying to simultaneously help two of her children who couldn’t sign in to their classes.
And although Gissel was gratified for the Wi-Fi hot spot device that the Baker School District provided to accelerate her sluggish internet connection, with five laptops humming away the bandwidth was stretched, figuratively speaking.
“There was some blurriness,” she said.
The five students aren’t all online at the same time throughout the day, fortunately.
Geovanny and his younger brother, Leonardo, who is an eighth-grader, have a longer schedule, with classes extending into the afternoon.
(Geovanny picked up his materials for high school classes Tuesday and started classes today, Gissel said.)
Ricardo, who’s a sixth-grader, along with Bernardo, a fourth-grader, and Victoria, have morning classes.
