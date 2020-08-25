Two Baker City men are being held in jail on charges of breaking into the High Mountain Smoke Shop on July 25 and taking more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from the business.
Christopher Alan Griffith, 27, has been held at the Baker County Jail since Aug. 5 on charges of first-degree aggravated theft, a Class B felony; second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Baker City Police arrested Craig Anthony Willey, 41, on the same charges Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of Second Street.
Willey and Griffith are accused of entering the business at 1435 Campbell Street and taking an estimated $15,656 worth of merchandise from the business between July 24 and July 25. The criminal mischief charge alleges that the two men damaged a door and casing when they entered the building.
Griffith is being held without bail at the Baker County Jail. Willey remains in custody in lieu of $50,000, with release possible after posting 10%, or $5,000.
