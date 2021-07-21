Two Baker City men riding motorcycles were critically injured in separate crashes over a one-hour period Tuesday afternoon, July 20.
The first was reported at 3:13 p.m. on Old Trail Road near Lake Bob, about two miles north of the Baker City limits.
David Krieger, 60, was riding north on the road, behind a pickup hauling an irrigation wheel line on a dolly, when the line fell off the dolly, said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Krieger, who was riding alone, crashed into the wheel line, McClay said.
He was taken by LifeFlight to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, where he was in critical condition Wednesday morning.
The second crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. on Campbell Street near Cedar Street.
Michael Stephen Blount, 48, was riding west on Campbell Street when his motorcycle collided with a Toyota pickup truck driven by Terris Blain Webb, 49, of Baker City, according to a report from Oregon State Police, which handled the accident because the Baker City Police Department was involved with another call.
Webb, who was driving east on Campbell Street, was turning into the Maverik parking lot from the center turn lane when the collision happened, according to the report.
Blount was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, and then flown from there to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.
Blount was in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to a hospital spokesman.
Webb sustained minor injuries.
Campbell Street was closed to traffic for about an hour after the crash.
