Two Baker County residents have tested positive for West Nile virus, an illness spread by infected mosquitoes.
Those are the first human cases of the disease in the county reported this year.
One other human case has been confirmed this year in Oregon, in Malheur County, Baker County’s neighbor to the south.
Meghan Chancey, director of the Baker County Health Department, said the two people infected in Baker County both live in the Richland area.
She declined to divulge any details, including their ages or genders.
Chancey said the two people had symptoms, which prompted them to seek medical care and to be tested, but they are recovering.
Although about 80% of people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms or very minor effects, according to the Oregon Health Authority, the virus can cause major and lasting neurological problems. In rare cases it can be fatal.
The incubation period for the virus is typically three to 14 days.
People infected with the virus can’t transmit it to others.
In 2021 there was one human case of West Nile virus in Baker County.
There were no human cases in the county in 2020, two cases in 2019, none from 2015-18, and four cases in 2014.
West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes trapped this summer in Baker County.
The Baker Valley Vector Control District, the property-tax funded district that controls mosquitoes on a 200,000-acre district including most of Baker, Bowen and Keating valleys, collects mosquitoes from traps and sends them to a lab at Oregon State University in Corvallis for testing.
A total of 21 “pools” of mosquitoes — a pool typically includes 10 to 50 mosquitoes — have tested positive for the virus this year.
Most of those were trapped in the Keating area, but two infected pools were collected about 2 miles south of North Powder, and one pool was trapped about 2 miles south of Baker City.
Richland is outside the vector control district.
Matt Hutchinson, the district’s manager, said on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that mosquito numbers have dropped substantially, although populations are above average for mid October due to the persistent warm temperatures.
He said district workers ceased the mosquito trapping program — which is done for purposes of testing, not limiting numbers — a couple weeks ago due to declining populations.
“It will be nice when we get a good cold snap that shut things down for good,” Hutchinson said.
