Two Baker City students have received scholarships from the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Member Foundation.
Campbell Vanderwiele, a senior at Baker High School, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship to attend trade school.
David Shaw, also a BHS senior, received $5,000 to pursue a career as an electric lineman.
“OTEC and the OTEC Member Foundation are proud and committed to supporting the educational goals of our local students and giving back to the communities we serve.” said Charlene Chase, president of the OTEC Member Foundation Board. “These scholarship opportunities to support our local students’ career pathways in the invaluable trades and utility industries, and the others OTEC provides, are another way we can add to that effort.”
Two other students received $2,500 trade school scholarships — Preston Boethin and Sage Browning, both of Canyon City.
The two other recipients of lineman scholarships are Ethan Bauer and Johnathan McKelvey, both of Burns.
Scholarship recipients are selected from a pool of candidates from OTEC’s service territory in Baker, Grant, Harney and Union counties. Money for scholarships comes from unclaimed capital credits.
Applications for both trade and lineman school scholarships are open year-round. You can apply at www.otec.coop/scholarships. The OTEC Member Foundation plans to award more trade and lineman school scholarships later this year. The Foundation will announce its academic scholarship recipients at OTEC’s annual meeting on Saturday, May 6.
