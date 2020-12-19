Christmas Eve services at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2177 First St., will take place on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
St. Stephen’s is offering two services due to the current COVID-19 restrictions of 25 people at indoor services. Each service will seat a maximum of 25 people at safe distancing in the sanitized space. Families may sit together. If you have a large family group, please call Aletha Bonebrake at 541-519-3255 and tell her which service you prefer so space can be saved. Masks are required and there will be Christmas music but no singing this year. To practice safe gathering the church will also not be offering communion. All are welcome.
