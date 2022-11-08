Blood drive.jpg
Buy Now

Dan Lyon donated blood on Nov. 9, 2021, in Baker City.

 Samantha O’Conner/Baker City Herald, File

The American Red Cross has scheduled a two-day blood drive in Baker City Nov. 14 and 15, and organizers are looking to fill all the available times for donors, particularly on the second day.

The blood drive will be at the Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.