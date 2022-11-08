Dan Lyon donated blood on Nov. 9, 2021, in Baker City.
The American Red Cross has scheduled a two-day blood drive in Baker City Nov. 14 and 15, and organizers are looking to fill all the available times for donors, particularly on the second day.
The blood drive will be at the Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane.
Hours on Monday, Nov. 14 are nooon to 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Myrna Evans, who organizes local blood drives, said the Red Cross is shifting from one-day to two-day events to ensure there are enough appointments to accommodate all willing donors.
With some previous one-day drives, some people who wanted to donate weren’t able to, Evans said.
The most recent two-day drive in Baker City was in November 2021.
Evans said two-day events will become the new standard, with one scheduled for Jan. 23-24, and another two-day drive in March 2023.
Donors can go online at redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment or call Evans at 541-523-5368 for information or help. Donors are encouraged to use Rapid Pass to speed up registration.
Face masks will be required. Walk-ins will be welcomed at most times on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.