Baker City Police arrested two girls, ages 11 and 12, on Tuesday, June 14, on criminal mischief charges during an investigation of vandalism at Geiser-Pollman Park.
The girls, whose names were not released due to their ages, will be charged in juvenile court with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony, according to a press release from Sgt. Wayne Chastain of the Baker City Police.
The investigation started June 10 when graffiti was reported at Geiser-Pollman Park. Officers found that someone had used black markers on playground equipment, and spread black paint on sidewalks. The estimated damage and clean up costs exceed $1,000, according to the press release.
The video cameras the city installed in the park earlier this spring recorded the vandalism.
On June 14 police were dispatched to another report of graffiti behind the Dollar Tree store at 2300 Resort, just south of Geiser-Pollman Park. During that investigation, police detained three juvenile girls. A city employee who arrived recognized two of the girls from the park video from June 10.
Chastain said the two girls were also suspected of the graffiti at the Dollar Tree, but that store officials didn't press charges in that case.
The girls were released to their parents after being cited.
