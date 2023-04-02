Oxbow Plane Crash-April 2023.jpg

Two men from Middleton, Idaho, were killed Sunday morning when their plane crashed on a hillside near Oxbow, about 70 miles east of Baker City.

 Baker County Sheriff's Office

Two Idaho men were killed when their airplane crashed in Hells Canyon Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Travis Ash and Lt. Ryan Downing were in the Oxbow area, about 70 miles east of Baker City, when they spotted an airplane that appeared to be in distress and ultimately crashed into a. hillside. They notified Baker County Dispatch as they ran to the scene. Baker County Search and Rescue, Pine Valley Rural Fire District and Halfway Ambulance were requested to respond to

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.