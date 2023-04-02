Two Idaho men were killed when their airplane crashed in Hells Canyon Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Travis Ash and Lt. Ryan Downing were in the Oxbow area, about 70 miles east of Baker City, when they spotted an airplane that appeared to be in distress and ultimately crashed into a. hillside. They notified Baker County Dispatch as they ran to the scene. Baker County Search and Rescue, Pine Valley Rural Fire District and Halfway Ambulance were requested to respond to
the area. Sheriff Ash, Lt. Downing and Deputy Warren Thompson began searching the area and were assisted by bystanders and Idaho Power employees. After performing a ground search of the area, they located the airplane crash site on a ridge above the Idaho Power complex and were unable to locate any survivors.
During the investigation, it was determined that the plane, piloted by Terry Lee Richards, 43, Middleton, Idaho, was flying to Lewiston, Idaho, after taking off from the Caldwell Executive Airport in a Cirrus SR22, a single-engine plane. Richards and his passenger, Caleb Andrew Tennant (24, of Middleton, died in the crash. The investigation to determine the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pine Valley Rural Fire District, Halfway Ambulance, Baker Aircraft, Baker County Search and Rescue and the National Transportation Safety Board. Special thanks to Idaho Power for allowing the use of their facilities during the investigation.
On behalf of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Ash would like to extend his sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Richards and Mr. Tennant.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.