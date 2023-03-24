Baker City Police car
Baker City Police have arrested a third suspect in the illegal use of a local woman's credit cards.

 S. John Collins/Baker City Herald, File

Two boys, ages 16 and 17, are accused of entering a building behind the Little Pig drive-in at 3685 10th St. in Baker City earlier this week and stealing items stored there.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests and charges are possible, according to a press release from the Baker City Police Department.

