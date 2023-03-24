Two boys, ages 16 and 17, are accused of entering a building behind the Little Pig drive-in at 3685 10th St. in Baker City earlier this week and stealing items stored there.
The investigation is continuing and more arrests and charges are possible, according to a press release from the Baker City Police Department.
On Wednesday, March 22, employees at the Little Pig reported that someone had entered a storage building behind the restaurant. The items, including batteries, a battery charger and a security camera, were behind the storage building.
According to the press release, the suspects didn’t damage the building when they entered it, but they did cause damage when leaving. According to a police report, there were shoe prints on the inside of a door, which apparently had been kicked by a person who was inside the building. Damage to the door is estimated at $500.
On Thursday, March 23, Oregon State Police troopers who were meeting at the Little Pig learned from employees that two “suspicious persons” were walking around the storage building behind the restaurant.
The troopers went outside and talked to the two teenage boys. Troopers found “drug evidence” on one of the juveniles, and after the second juvenile gave police a false date of birth, the troopers confirmed that the boy was listed as a runaway from Baker City.
Baker City Police then responded and interviewed both juveniles. Police determined that the two had been involved in the burglary and damage. Both juveniles were cited and released.
