Two people died in separate single-vehicle crashes on snowy highways in Baker County over the weekend, Oregon State Police reported.
The first incident happened Friday morning, Dec. 10 on Highway 203, the Medical Springs Highway, northeast of Baker City.
A passing driver saw an overturned 1991 Dodge Neon near Milepost 31, about eight miles east of Interstate 84 near Salt Creek.
The driver and lone occupant, Gwyn Monroe Adams, died in the crash, according to OSP. He lived at Pondosa, about eight miles north of the crash site.
The investigation is continuing.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, at about 11:30 a.m., Maureen Welsh, 69, of Harper, in northern Malheur County, died in a crash on Highway 26 near Milepost 202, near the Blue Mountain summit about 10 miles northwest of Unity.
Welsh was driving east when she failed to negotiate a corner, and her Ford Excursion left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to OSP. Welsh died at the scene.
Highway 26 was closed for about seven hours.
Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, John Day Ambulance and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted state police at the scene.
