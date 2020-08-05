Police arrested two suspects Tuesday in a July robbery in which a Baker City man said he was accosted by two people wearing masks, dragged into a yard and robbed of two cell phones, about $500 in cash, his wallet with ID and a bank card, a wristwatch and a pocketknife.
David Michael McMurdo, 37, and Jace Prowell, 29, both of Baker City, were arrested Tuesday in a room at a motel in Baker City, according to a press release from the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Both men are in the Baker County Jail, charged with second-degree robbery and possession of methamphetamine.
Members of the Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant Tuesday in the motel room where McMurdo was staying.
During the search, officers also arrested Prowell, who was in the same motel room.
The robbery charges stem from a July 7 incident when Jeremy Clawson said he was robbed at about 4 p.m. while walking past the home at 2339 East St. in Baker City. Clawson suffered minor injuries, according to the press release.
Police have described that home as a “high crime activity home” that welcomes transients, some of whom have been charged with crimes. In June the Narcotics Enforcement Team detained 13 people at the house, citing three for outstanding warrants and taking another person to the Baker County Jail on a probation violation charge from Josephine County.
Then in July the city hired contractors to remove debris from the property.
There is a reward of up to $200 for information about the robbery of Clawson or return of his property.
If anyone has additional information about the robbery can call the Baker City Police Department at 541-523-3644 and ask for Detective Regan or Lieutenant Duby.
The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team is composed of members from the Baker City Police Department and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. The team is supported by the Baker County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
