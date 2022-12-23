Two more suspects have been arrested in an incident in late October in which two Baker City men and one woman were allegedly assaulted, threatened with a handgun and prevented from leaving a home.

Daniel Jose Harding-Ortiz, 23, of Baker City, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17. He is in the Baker County Jail on $250,000 bail. He could be released by posting 10% of that amount.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.