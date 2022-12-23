Two more suspects have been arrested in an incident in late October in which two Baker City men and one woman were allegedly assaulted, threatened with a handgun and prevented from leaving a home.
Daniel Jose Harding-Ortiz, 23, of Baker City, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17. He is in the Baker County Jail on $250,000 bail. He could be released by posting 10% of that amount.
Harding-Ortiz is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 3 at 1:30 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.
The Baker County grand jury on Dec. 15 indicted Harding-Ortiz on one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of fourth-degree assault.
Joseph William Dial, 31, was arrested Dec. 15 in Union County. He was originally lodged in the Union County Jail on $100,000 bail, but was moved to the Baker County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Dial is charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping, and one count each of third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Harding-Ortiz and Dial are accused of participating in crimes with Heather Aimy Mae Winston, 30, of Baker City, who was arrested Nov. 2 in Baker City.
The grand jury has indicted Winston on three counts of first-degree kidnapping, as well as single counts of third-degree robbery, menacing, coercion and fourth-degree assault.
Winston remains in the Baker County Jail on $350,000 bail. She is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.
When Baker City Police announced in a press release in early November that Winston had been arrested on the kidnapping and other charges, Chief Ty Duby said the “investigation is ongoing into possible co-conspirators and more charges against other individuals are anticipated.”
The original indictment for Winston included two counts of first-degree kidnapping, based on two victims, one woman and one man.
An amended indictment adds a third count, related to a second male victim.
Winston, who was convicted of second-degree robbery in Baker City in 2019 and sentenced to 36 months in prison, was released from Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, Oregon’s women’s prison, on Oct. 29, 2021.
She had been living at 1690 Indiana Ave. in Baker City while on probation, according to the press release from the Baker City Police.
Members of the Northeast Oregon Regional SWAT team arrested Winston on Nov. 2 at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Walnut Street while officers were preparing to do a warrant search of the home at 1690 Indiana.
Police obtained the search warrant after they “became aware of an incident involving narcotics and violent crime occurring in Baker City,” according to the press release.
According to court records, in October Winston, accompanied by two men and another woman, drove to Pendleton to buy fentanyl. The group was stopped by police in La Grande, after one of them tried to steal an item from Walmart, and officers found the fentanyl.
About a week later, one of the men involved, who was then in the Baker County Jail on an unrelated charge, told Baker City Police Sgt. Wayne Chastain that about a week after the La Grande incident, Winston and a man came to his grandmother’s home in Baker City and threatened him and his girlfriend with a revolver.
The inmate told Chastain that Winston and several other people assaulted him, his girlfriend and another man who was in the car when police stopped it in La Grande.
The inmate told Chastain that Winston and the two other men took them to the home at 1690 Indiana and wouldn’t let them leave the home until they had repaid Winston for the fentanyl.
