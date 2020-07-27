Two people from Hood River drowned in Oxbow Reservoir this morning, the Baker County Sheriff's Office announced.
At about 10:53 a.m. today, Baker County Dispatch received a call, routed through the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Idaho about two people who had gone underwater while fishing in Oxbow Reservoir below Brownlee Dam. The area is about 75 miles east of Baker City, on the Oregon/Idaho border.
Law enforcement personnel from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office (Idaho) and Baker County Sheriff’s Office responded and contacted Shaun Jason Moore, 41, who reported the incident.
Moore told police that his son, Wyatt James Smith, 14, and friend, Matthew Titus Kellogg, 41, had been walking in the water while fishing. Moore said that he saw them having difficulty and they appeared to be floating in the water. Neither was wearing a life jacket. Moore attempted to go in the water and saw Smith and Kellogg go under. Moore was unable to reach them and neither resurfaced.
Deputies launched two boats and a jet ski in the area. At approximately 1:05 p.m., the bodies of Smith and Kellogg were located in about 10 feet of water. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Dive Team was activated and responded to the scene. Divers entered the water and were able to recover both bodies.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the Smith and Kellogg families and express our gratitude to our partners that assisted in the recovery during this tragic incident — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Idaho), Adams County Sheriff’s Office (Idaho), Idaho Power and Baker County Search and Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.