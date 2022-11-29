Andrew Kendall poses during a photo shoot at Churchill School featuring Santa, along with Sally and Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas." This photo opportunity is Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, at Churchill. A portion of the proceeds will benefit CASA of Eastern Oregon.
Santa Claus will be on hand for photos during the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees on Dec. 3 at the Event Center, 2600 East St. The festival returns after a two-year hiatus, and will be scaled down to one day with miniature trees, photos with Santa and art projects for children.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
This weekend brings two opportunities to visit with Santa while also supporting local causes.
And one stop has a “Nightmare Before Christmas” twist.
Churchill
Churchill School is another opportunity to get a photo with Santa, as well as Jack Skellington and Sally from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4.
“This has been several years of collecting,” said Corrine Vegter, who will be dressed as Sally.
Her husband, Brian, will appear as Jack.
Corrine said she’s gathered special trees every year to build the set, along with a Victorian-style couch. The Jack and Sally costumes were donated, and she carved the movie’s dog Zero from a single piece of foam that she then covered with mortar/concrete layers.
“It took multiple days just to make him,” Corrine said.
Mike Meyer built Zero’s doghouse, and bows were donated for the wrapped gifts from Baker Floral and Botanicals.
The photo shoot is $10 per group, and includes a digital download. A portion of the proceeds will support CASA of Eastern Oregon.
Times are 6-8 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
Food and beverages will be available to purchase, and kids can write letters to Santa.
Kiwanis
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Baker City Kiwanis Club will offer the annual photos with Santa during the Saint Alphonsus Foundation’s Festival of Trees from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baker County Event Center, 2600 East St.
The cost is $10, which includes two 5x7 prints or three 4x6 prints.
Proceeds support Kiwanis’ community service projects, which focuses on supporting children that supports the club’s mission of “changing the world one child and one community at a time.”
Children can also write letters to Santa either before or after visiting with the jolly elf.
Festival of Trees
This year’s festival is only one day, and features miniature decorated trees that will be sold by silent auction. Admission is free.
In addition to photos with Santa, Crossroads Carnegie Art Center will have “make it and take it” craft activities.
