One of the four people charged in an October 2022 incident in which three people were allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and threatened with guns in a Baker City home has agreed to plead guilty to one count and be sentenced to five years in state prison.
Joseph William Dial, 32, who has a Lakeview address, agreed to what’s known as an Alford plea, according to an April 17 letter from his attorney, Jared Boyd of La Grande, to Baker County Circuit Court.
In an Alford plea, the defendant pleads guilty but does not admit to having committed the crime.
Dial was arrested Dec. 15, 2022, in Union County. He was moved to the Baker County Jail on Dec. 21, where he has been in custody since then on $425,000 bail.
Dial was charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count each of third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, May 8, on one count of attempted kidnapping, in Baker County Circuit Court.
Dial, along with his twin brother, Danny Ray Dial, and Daniel Jose Harding-Ortiz, 23, of Baker City, are accused of participating in crimes with Heather Aimy Mae Winston, 31, of Baker City, on Oct. 25, 2022. Winston was arrested Nov. 2 in Baker City.
A grand jury indicted Winston on three counts of first-degree kidnapping, as well as single counts of third-degree robbery, menacing, coercion and fourth-degree assault.
She has been in the Baker County Jail since her arrest.
Winston was scheduled to be in court for a status check on Friday, May 5, and a settlement conference on her charges is being planned.
If the case is settled, Winston would not go to trial as is tentatively scheduled on June 21 in Baker County Circuit Court.
A grand jury on Dec. 15 indicted Harding-Ortiz on one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of fourth-degree assault. Those charges are pending.
Other suspects
Danny Dial pleaded guilty on April 27 to unlawful possession of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 36 months probation. If he fails to complete probation, he would serve 40 months in prison.
In the guilty plea, Dial wrote that he pointed a firearm at another person during the October 2022 incident. As part of his agreement, Dial will serve six months in jail for an unrelated probation violation.
Another man has also pleaded guilty in connection with the 2022 incident, although he wasn’t directly involved in the kidnapping and assault.
Bryson Scott Buchanan, 32, of Baker City, pleaded guilty on April 25 to tampering with a witness and fourth-degree assault. The witness is one of the three people who were allegedly kidnapped and assaulted last October.
Buchanan admitted assaulting and threatening to kill the witness in late January. Buchanan was sentenced to three years probation and credit for time he had already served in the Baker County Jail.
October 2022 incident
According to a probable cause affidavit written by Sgt. Wayne Chastain of the Baker City Police Department, Winston, along with two men and one woman, drove to Pendleton in October to buy fentanyl.
After buying the drug, the group stopped in La Grande, where police stopped the car, arrested Winston and seized the fentanyl.
About a week later, on Oct. 24, 2022, according to one of the men who was with the group on the trip to Pendleton, Winston and Joseph Dial came to a home where the man and his girlfriend were staying. Winston and Dial threatened to hurt the girlfriend’s grandmother, who owned the home, unless the couple went with Winston and Dial, according to the affidavit.
Winston and Dial drove the man and his girlfriend to a home at 1690 Indiana Ave. where Winston had been living. The other man who was also with the group on the Pendleton trip was already in the car with Winston and Joseph Dial, according to the affidavit.
Late on Oct. 24 and into Oct. 25, Winston, Joseph and Danny Dial, Harding-Ortiz and another man, who has not been arrested, allegedly assaulted the three people who had been brought to the Indiana Avenue home against their will.
According to the affidavit, Winston blamed the trio for her arrest in La Grande and the loss of the fentanyl bought in Pendleton.
The affidavit also states that Winston told the three they couldn’t leave until they had compensated her for the fentanyl.
One of the two men who were allegedly assaulted told police that he agreed to steal tools from a Baker City shed as partial repayment. According to Chastain’s affidavit, a Baker City resident reported the theft of tools, as the man had described, in the early morning of Oct. 25. The man was arrested later that day in Baker City.
Prior to his arrest, the man said he went back to the Indiana Avenue home, where his girlfriend had obtained $200 through a cash app and given it to Winston.
Later that morning, according to the affidavit, Winston drove the man and his girlfriend to his grandmother’s home and let them go.
Chastain wrote in his affidavit that he and Police Chief Ty Duby, after interviewing the man, also talked with his girlfriend and his grandmother, and that the girlfriend corroborated most of the her boyfriend’s story.
