Two people have filed a civil lawsuit against the former owners of a Baker City building, claiming the former owners violated a sales agreement by selling the property to someone else.
Anthony Stoner and Garret Koch filed the suit, in which they are seeking damages of about $40,000, on Monday, Nov. 14 in Baker County Circuit Court.
The defendants are Loyd and Elvira Falgout of Kent, Washington. The couple own Fifth and Madison LLC and are the former owners of the three-story building at 2330 Fifth St.
The building, the former site of Baker House, a drug and alcohol treatment facility, is near St. Elizabeth Towers. The building was constructed in 1939.
According to the lawsuit, Stoner and Koch, along with the Falgouts, signed a real estate sales agreement for the building in September 2016.
That agreement states that Stoner and Koch will buy the property for $150,000, with a $10,000 down payment and monthly payments of $500 with an interest rate of 7%.
According to the lawsuit, Stoner and Koch fulfilled their obligations in the agreement, which include paying property taxes and making monthly payments.
In June 2021, the Falgouts sold the building to someone else.
Gordon Holman bought the building for $95,000, according to the Baker County Assessor’s Office.
Holman, in an August 2021 interview with the Baker City Herald, said he planned to renovate the structure into six condominiums.
According to the lawsuit, the Falgouts breached the 2016 agreement in “one or more of the following particulars:
• By repudiating the terms of the agreement.
• By selling the property.
• By acting in bad faith in selling the property without the consent of the plaintiffs.”
As a result, the plaintiffs lost approximately $40,000, according to the lawsuit, including payments made and expenses for maintaining and improving the building.
The specific amount would be determined at trial, according to the lawsuit.
Stoner and Koch are represented by David Auxier of Intermountain Law in Baker City.
