Three smoke bomb fireworks were tossed into the Baker County Public Library on Thursday evening, March 3, causing an estimated $1,000 in heat and smoke damage to flooring and furniture.
Security camera videos show multiple juveniles as potential suspects, said Perry Stokes, director of the Baker County Library District.
Due to an active investigation, and the suspects being juveniles, the district wouldn’t release the images, Stokes said.
Heather Spry, supervisor of circulation and operations at the library, said the first smoke bomb was thrown into the building from the front entrance, off Resort Street, around 5 p.m.
It landed near a table.
The second incident happened about 15 minutes later, when someone came in through the rear entrance, next to the Powder River, and rolled a smoke bomb that stopped in the movie section, melting a section of carpet.
Spry said there was a longer interval between the second and final incident, about half an hour.
The third smoke bomb, also thrown from the rear entrance, landed beneath a desk in the area that has multiple card catalog computers, near the shelves holding new books.
The smoke bomb melted a section of carpet and also scorched part of the underside of the desk.
Spry said she called police after the third incident in hopes of deterring whoever was responsible.
Smoke bombs create a small flame and emit smoke.
Spry said video from the security cameras at the front and rear entrances both show the same pair of teenage boys tossing in the smoke bombs.
She said neither was wearing any face covering so it should be possible to identify them with the video.
Stokes said library officials are working with police on the investigation.
