With the impending retirement of current Interim Police Administrator Ray Duman, Baker City Manager Jon Cannon has selected Baker City Police Department Lieutenant Ty Duby to become the next Chief of Police for BCPD, effective July 1.
Duby has more than 25 years of experience with the Oregon State Police and one and half years as the current Lieutenant with BCPD. Duby has considerable experience in patrol, criminal and drug investigations.
Duby grew up in the Unity area and received an associate's degree from Blue Mountain Community College. Duby has received his basic, intermediate, advanced and supervisory certificates from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) and is an avid outdoor recreationist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.