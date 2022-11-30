S. Kirby County Clerk.jpg
Buy Now

Baker County Clerk Stefanie Kirby prepares for the May 17, 2022, primary election.

 Mark Bogart/Contributed Photo, File

Baker County Clerk Stefanie Kirby released updated results from the Nov. 8 election on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and there was no change in the Baker City Council election.

The closest race was for the fourth and final candidate elected to the council.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.