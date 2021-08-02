A Utah man was arrested in Baker City Sunday afternoon, Aug. 1 after a high-speed chase in a car he’s accused of stealing from a local dealership.
Garrett Anthonie Kinyon, 24, of Salt Lake City, was arrested after Baker City Police deployed spike strips to flatten the tires of the 2019 Subaru Ascent he’s accused of stealing from the Baker City Auto Ranch.
Kinyon was taken to the Baker County Jail on multiple charges.
Sgt. Eric Colton of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office sustained minor injuries when the patrol car he was driving crashed.
Although the chase and arrest happened Sunday, police actually had their first contact with Kinyon a day earlier, on Saturday, July 31, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office and Baker City Police.
Sheriff’s deputies gave Kinyon a ride to the Super 8 Motel in Baker City after his car crashed and caught fire on Interstate 84.
The incident that ended with Kinyon’s arrest started about 3:37 p.m. Sunday when the dispatch center at the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a driver who allegedly was driving erratically in a blue Subaru with license plates from the Auto Ranch.
Sheriff’s deputies and other officers found the car a couple minutes later. The driver pulled onto the freeway in Baker City, driving eastbound at speeds above 100 mph, according to the press release.
Due to the danger of a high-speed chase, officers curtailed the pursuit near Milepost 313, about nine miles east of Baker City.
Meanwhile, police confirmed that the Subaru had been stolen from the Baker City Auto Ranch.
Three Sheriff’s Office deputies continued eastbound on the freeway, exiting at Huntington to search for the stolen car. At about 4:18 p.m., a deputy saw the car driving east from Huntington toward Farewell Bend. A deputy driving a pickup truck saw the Subaru at a creek crossing, but the driver struck the truck’s bumper and drove away. During the ensuing chase, with speeds reaching about 65 mph, Colton’s car crashed.
Kinyon then drove westbound on the freeway toward Baker City at high speeds, according to the press release. Oregon State Police troopers followed the Subaru, and officers from the Baker City Police set up spike strips at Exit 304, which stopped the car.
Kinyon fled to the Super 8 Motel. Baker City Police and OSP troopers set up a perimeter around the motel, which is just east of the freeway’s Campbell Street interchange, cleared the building and eventually found Kinyon in a vacant room, where he was arrested without incident.
Kinyon is charged with first-degree and second-degree burglary, attemping to elude, theft of services, second-degree theft, reckless driving and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
