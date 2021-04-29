Baker City Police officers deployed a spike strip on Wednesday evening, April 28, to stop a car that had led Oregon State Police troopers on a high-speed chase along Interstate 84.
Clayton Ted Snell, 36, of Sandy, Utah, was arrested on multiple charges, including driving under the influence of intoxicants, attempting to elude police in a vehicle and on foot, and reckless driving.
Around 7:07 p.m. on Wednesday, OSP notified the Baker County Dispatch Center about a pursuit in progress in the westbound lanes of I-84. Due to excessive speeds, OSP troopers had stopped pursuing the car, according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly after the call, Baker City Police found the suspect vehicle exiting the freeway and heading east on Highway 86 toward Richland. As officers followed the car, it made a U-turn. Police set up the spike strip, which flattened the car's tires. Snell then tried to flee on foot. After a brief chase, he was arrested by Baker County Sheriff's deputies. Snell was taken to the Baker County Jail.
