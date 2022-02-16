A Utah man who led an Oregon State Police trooper on a high-speed chase last spring and then tried to elude on foot was sentenced on Monday, Feb. 14, after pleading guilty to three charges in Baker County Circuit Court.
Clayton Ted Snell, 37, of Sandy, Utah, pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, which is a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Judge Matt Shirtcliff sentenced Snell to 20 days in jail and 18 months of supervised probation, and suspended his driver’s license for one year.
Snell also was fined $1,000 for the DUII conviction.
Two other counts, one for fleeing or attempting to elude, and one for criminal mischief, were dismissed in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.
The incident that led to Snell’s arrest happened on the evening of April 28, 2021.
After Snell refused to pull over for a traffic stop on Interstate 84 east of Baker City, OSP Sr. Trooper Andrew McClay pursued the 2020 Ford Expedition westbound on the freeway toward Baker City.
McClay notified other officers that the driver exited the freeway at Campbell Street but became stuck in traffic. The driver then returned to the freeway, still heading westbound.
Baker City Police officer Zach Thatcher saw the Expedition take the next freeway exit near Milepost 302, and then drive east on Highway 86 toward Richland, according to a report from Deputy Gabe Maldonado of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Thatcher followed the vehicle to about Milepost 7 on Highway 86, where the vehicle turned around and started driving west on the highway, toward the freeway.
Meanwhile Rand Weaver, a Baker City Police officer, had deployed spike strips across Highway 86.
With Maldonado in pursuit, Snell crashed at the intersection of Highway 86 and Lindley Lane.
Snell got out of the vehicle and ran north on Lindley Lane, then through an open gate and toward a cattle truck. Maldonado wrote in his report that the officer with him, Baker County deputy Kyle Ebeling, opened the door of the cattle truck and told Snell to stop. Snell did so, and the deputies arrested him.
Maldonado wrote that he “could detect a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Snell’s person. Snell would not give me his name, so when I went to the crashed vehicle to look for a wallet, I saw multiple empty cans of beer on the floor and there was alcohol spilled in the vehicle.”
