The VFW’s 12th annual Youth Shoot brought about 30 youths, ages 10 to 15, to the range at the Veterans Memorial Club in Baker City to show off their marksmanship with .22 caliber rifles.
Jordan Little, 15, claimed a perfect score and went home with a new rifle.
Although the turnout wasn’t at the same level as some years since Karen Wilson, the Veterans Club’s bartender, and Danny Sword started the event in 2010 — as many as 50 youths have competed — Saturday’s attendance was up from last year’s smaller competition that was scheduled as pandemic restrictions were easing.
Wilson said she was glad to see so many competitors turn out.
Rusty Little, who managed the 30-foot shooting range for the event, said he was happy with the turnout considering recent storms and slick roads.
Indoor event
You might never imagine that there’s a shooting range under the dance floor of the Veterans Memorial Club at 2005 Valley Ave.
The private range is braced and sectioned with sturdy railroad ties and a sand wall. Competitors fire low-power .22 rounds, so the sound of each report is no louder than a stick striking rock, even in the acoustic confines of the basement.
“They’re subsonic rounds,” Rusty Little said. “Normal rounds travel at about 1,200 feet per second, these fire less than 700 feet per second.”
In the open air you might have thought each shot was the snap of a crossbow.
Judges sat in a circle, passing results around and making their tabulations, but also supervising the action on the range.
Each competitor was accompanied by a parent or coach, to ensure every safety procedure was observed.
“There’s only about 1,000 years of (firearms) experience in here,” Little said, referring to the volunteers who helped put on the event.
Ray Berryman, a member of the tournament crew, explained how the targets have concentric rings, with more points the closer to the bull’s eye, and a bonus for hitting the crosshairs of the target itself.
Each rifle was provided by the tournament, and competitors had a chance to practice before their 10-shot turn.
Volunteers and donations
Cody Schuh oversaw the registration and the raffle of a 9 mm pistol, as well as setting up the prizes.
“It’s a pretty good volunteer group that takes care of this,” Schuh said. “I just go ask for donations.”
This year those donations totaled almost $3,500, allowing organizers to award .22 rifles to all competitors who scored at least 90%.
Everyone won something.
“We want every kid to go home with something at the end of the tournament,” Little said.
Tables were loaded with hunting apparel and gear, as well as a pump action Remington and several bolt-action .22 rifles.
Competitors were divided into three age ranges — 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15 — with separate prizes for each category.
10-11 years:
1st place, Samual Bottger with 98%, hitting 3 X's (crosshairs hit). 2nd place, Alexander Johnson with 94% and 3 X's. 3rd place Sam Hall with 2 X's.
12-13 years:
1st place, Jayden Little with 97% and 6 X's. 2nd place, James Bottger with 97% and 5 X's. 3rd place, Gabriel McBride 96% and 3 X's.
14-15 years:
1st place, Jordan Little with 100% and 5 X's. 2nd place, Christopher Schuh with 99% and 8 X's. 3rd place, Weston Burton with 98% and 7 X's.
Little said he is motivated by help put on the event in part due to the hunter’s safety course that he took years ago, seeing his grandsons participating especially.
He said he wants to make competitions memorable for the kids who participate.
