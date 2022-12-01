The Oregon Public Utility Commission is hosting a virtual meeting on Monday, Dec. 5 for the public to comment on Idaho Power’s application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity.

Idaho Power’s request is part of its proposed construction of a transmission line that would connect the Hemingway substation in Idaho with a substation near Boardman, Oregon. The transmission line is known as the Boardman to Hemingway or B2H project.

