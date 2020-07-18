Kate Reid, right, owner of the Royal Artisan gallery in Baker City, watches a virtual reality video using a headset that allows users to view the 3-D video in 360 degrees by moving their head. Reid’s gallery is featured in the video, one of four that Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative produced, for each of the four counties in the cooperative’s service area. Lea Gettle, left, OTEC’s manager of administration and strategic services, helped introduced Reid to the technology.