Bareback rider Austin Williams hangs on for a wild ride during the Haines Stampede rodeo in July 2016.
Gretchen Morgan, center, received the Queen's Scholarship Award from Bill Taylor, left, and Annalee Kauth during the Haines Stampede volunteer appreciation dinner on Feb. 11, 2023.
The 2023 Haines Stampede rodeo court was announced on Feb. 22, 2023. From left: Princess Ella Wilde, Princess Nevaeh Schuldt and Queen Brook Parsons.
The Haines Stampede honored volunteers and sponsors during the annual appreciation dinner on Feb. 11, 2023.
The event also included the queen coronation for this year’s rodeo court.
The dinner is held every year for those who support the Haines Stampede activities, including the rodeo, which takes place July 3 and 4.
This year’s attendance was about 300, said Bill Taylor, a longtime Stampede volunteer.
During the dinner, the Queen’s Scholarship Award was given to Gretchen Morgan, in the amount of $1,000. Morgan, a senior at Baker High School, was rodeo queen for the 2020-2021 season.
The 2022 volunteer of the year awards went to Sara Rudolph and Chris Graves. She received a custom bracelet and he was awarded a buckle, both created by Montana Silversmith.
Sponsor of the year was Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
During the evening, Brook Parsons of Baker City was announced as the 2023 rodeo queen. Princesses are Nevaeh Schuldt of North Powder and Ella Wilde of Baker City.
Taylor said this year’s projects were discussed at the dinner, including the work of elevating bleachers at the south end of the arena in preparation of expanding the covered area in 2024.
The first event of the year at the arena is set for May 20. So far, the organization has 12 confirmed events in 2023.
For more information, visit hainesstampede.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.