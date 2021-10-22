The Baker City Backpack Program, which provides food to Baker School District students during weekends, has continued its efforts during the pandemic.
“We’re doing pretty well,” said Jess Defrees, volunteer coordinator for the program. “We’re building our numbers but we’re at around 120 backpacks.”
The project, designed to replace meals that students receive at school, was serving about 250 students weekly at the end of the 2020-21 school year this past spring, and Defrees expects the weekly tally will continue to increase in the final two months of 2021.
That’s been a typical progression in the past, Defrees said. Students learn about the program when classes start and begin to sign up.
“We’re having counselors do that so they can identify families at any point during the year who might benefit,” Defrees said.
The main difference last year, she said, is that middle school and high school students didn’t start attending in-person classes four days per week until April.
Last school year, volunteers delivered food packages to students at their homes.
But this year the Backpack Program has returned to its usual system of delivering food to each school, where the packages are given to students.
The program started 11 years ago by the First Presbyterian Church as part of its mission group.
Many local businesses, civic groups, churches and residents have contributed to the project.
Although the basement of the First Presbyterian Church remains the pantry and distribution center for the program, Defrees said the goal is make it more of a standalone program rather than one specifically affiliated with the church.
“That was partly to encourage participation in the community,” Defrees said. “And also we’re still exploring the possibility of becoming our own 501(c)(3) so that we can qualify for some additional funding.”
Defrees said the Backpack Program has more volunteers this year compared with last year, when the pandemic discouraged some people, when volunteers were divided into two rooms when food packages were filled. This year’s operation is more typical of the past.
“We still have all of our volunteers wearing masks and social distancing whenever possible but we have a pretty strong crew that rotates packing,” Defrees said.
They are always looking for volunteers to help with fundraising for the program. She said people are mostly interested in helping with packing, but there are ample volunteers for that task now.
People who are interested in delivering bins to the schools are also welcome to volunteer.
“And there’s always an opportunity to get involved with the board, with the leadership,” Defrees said. “And people can certainly call me or email me if they have any interest in any of those roles.”
The Backpack Program accepts food donations, but Defrees asks that people check with her before they donate due to the specific food items and quantities that they need. One example is peanut butter. They cannot use the large jars but they take the standard smaller jars.
“We always welcome donations on our website link that’s actually linked through the church,” Defrees said.
People who are interested in volunteering or have questions can reach out to Defrees through her email at jessdefrees@gmail.com.
More information on the Baker City Backpack Program is also available at https://firstpresbaker.blogspot.com/p/blog-page.html
