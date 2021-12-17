Readers and “human books” are needed for a special event later this winter sponsored by Neighbors of Baker and the Baker County Public Library.
It is called the Human Library, which is an international organization founded in Copenhagen, Denmark.
“It’s been around for over 20 years,” said Gretchen Stadler, who is helping facilitate the event.
The motto is “unjudge someone.”
The format mimics a library, but with real people as the books, which readers can “borrow” to learn more about a topic through conversation.
Human books are volunteers who have unique experiences with prejudice, stigma, or stereotypes.
According to the Human Library information, book topics may include ethnicity, religion, physical/mental health, social status, occupation, LGBT+, immigration status, violence/abuse or past drug/alcohol addiction.
The goal is “to challenge preconceived biases and encourage honest and respectful dialogue.”
Readers “borrow” a book for 30 minutes.
“One of the goals is to create a safe environment for the books — they are sharing a personal experience,” Stadler said.
The goal for this initial Human Library event is to have five books, who will each offer three time slots for readers.
“Each book will tell their story and have a conversation three times,” Stadler said. “This is an opportunity for the reader to ask questions.”
The event is set for Feb. 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the library, 2400 Resort St.
Stadler and Perry Stokes, library director, have worked on this project since early summer of 2021. Organizations who wish to have a Human Library must first apply and be approved, then go through a training process for both the organizers and human books.
Readers also have guidelines and ground rules of respect.
“They’ve maybe never sat with someone recovering from a drug addiction,” Stadler said. “Here’s someone you may never have met and here’s an opportunity to ask questions.”
This is, as the name implies, a way to learn about life through another’s perspective, much like the many topics found in a library.
“Part of learning is being aware and empathetic of another person’s struggling,” Stokes said. “This is another storytelling format — this one’s just face to face.”
Those interested in being a human book can email Stadler at neighborsofbaker@gmail.com.
Readers can begin signing up in January at the library or by calling 541-523-6419.
The three-hour event will consist of three time slots, which includes 30 minutes with a book and time to fill out an evaluation form, which will be shared with the Human Library organization.
To learn more, visit https://humanlibrary.org/.
