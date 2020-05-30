The thick soles of Jeffrey Pettingill’s leather work boots slam down simultaneously on the shovel, driving its blade several inches into the dirt.
He kneels, yanks free a clump of whitetop and gives the blooming weed a couple of brisk shakes to dislodge the soil.
(And, perhaps, to remind the weed who the boss is.)
Pettingill, who started work about a month ago as Baker County’s weed control supervisor, points a finger at the tangle of spaghetti-thin roots dangling from the whitetop.
Each piece, if cut and left in the dirt, can produce two new plants, he says.
This proclivity for reproduction is one reason whitetop, although known as hoary cress, is among the “bad boys” of Baker County’s noxious weeds, Pettingill said.
Whitetop can also spread by seeds, he said, but its ability to reproduce by underground stems known as rhizomes, makes it difficult to control by mechanical means.
Shovels, for instance.
“You pretty much have to spray it,” Pettingill said.
Which is precisely what he was doing on a warm, sunny Wednesday afternoon in the field at the north end of the Baker County Fairgrounds in Baker City.
Pettingill, 56, replaced Arnie Grammon, who retired in April after 19 years running the county’s weed department.
Pettingill came to Baker County from Bonneville County in eastern Idaho (Idaho Falls is the county seat), where he worked for the past 20 years as the weed control supervisor.
The two jobs are basically identical, he said, although the weeds on the most-wanted list are a bit different between the counties.
Musk thistle, for instance, is a bane of Bonneville County but rarely seen in Baker County (it’s on the local “watch list”).
And whitetop isn’t a problem in eastern Idaho.
Cheatgrass is a scourge in both places, Pettingill said.
Although Pettingill spends much of his time in decidedly less urban settings than the center of Baker City, he sprayed whitetop at the Fairgrounds Wednesday at the request of his colleagues at the county.
Pettingill said one of his major goals is to work with farmers and ranchers, helping them combat noxious weeds. That not only helps reduce the spread of weeds to adjacent land, both public and private, but it makes farms and ranches more productive, he said.
The economic benefits can accrue to Baker County’s key industries — agriculture and recreation, Pettingill said.
Weeds pose an obvious risk to the former — weeds can reduce crop yields and, by supplanting native grasses and other palatable livestock forage, reduce the number of cattle that can graze in a particular pasture.
But invasive weeds can also deter recreationists, whether they’re sightsteeing or trying to bag a deer or elk.
“Nobody wants to walk through a patch of thistles to see an animal,” Pettingill said.
Although Pettingill and his seasonal assistant work to control noxious weeds around the county, he understands the impossibility of covering a county that sprawls over slightly more than 3,000 square miles — almost 2 million acres.
That’s why he encourages everyone to get in touch with him if they see a patch of noxious weed — or even what they think might be a noxious weed.
“You don’t have to know what the plant is, but if it looks out of place, take a picture and text it to me,” Pettingill said. “Be my eyes, be my legs. I just want to get the word out. If you’re wrong (about a plant being a noxious weed), no big deal.”
He also encourages residents to call or email with questions about the most effective ways to control weeds on their property.
Pettingill’s cell number is 541-519-0024. His email is jpettingill@bakercounty.org More information about the weed department is available at www.bakercounty.org/Weeds/Weeds.html
Pettingill said he hopes to increase the department’s online presence by starting a Facebook page.
He also plans to write occasional stories for the Baker City Herald, each featuring a common local weed.
Pettingill started his new job at a potentially precarious period — just a few weeks before county voters decided whether to extend for another four years the property tax levy that provides about 30% of the department’s revenue.
Although voters have in the past supported the levy by large margins, Pettingill said economic damage resulting from the coronavirus pandemic made him leery about whether residents would still be willing to pay a bit more in taxes.
But the new levy passed with almost 69% of the vote. The tax rate is about 5.9 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which equates to about $8.85 per year for the owner of a $150,000 property.
The weed department’s budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, is $270,000, including $61,000 for the supervisor’s position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.