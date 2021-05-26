Memorial Day weekend always brings a wagon encampment reenactment at the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center.
The center is closed to visitors, but the annual event is still happening.
Center staff have packed up the wagons and are heading west to set up camp at Geiser-Pollman Park.
The “Oregon or Bust” encampment will be active from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and 30.
Visitors will learn more about camp life, the hopes and fears shared by emigrants, and what motivated them to make the journey.
Folksigner Hank Cramer will be playing live music throughout the afternoon at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
Cramer will also be featured in NHOTIC’s first summer concert in the park. The music begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
Saturday evening concerts are planned for nearly every weekend this summer. Here is the full schedule of NHOTIC events:
Summer schedule
June 5-6: Carter Junction, ongoing performances, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at NHOTIC
June 5: Carter Junction, 5 p.m., Geiser-Pollman Park
June 12: Wild Horse Day, times TBD, NHOTIC
June 12: Lonnie Shurtleff, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., NHOTIC
June 12: Lonnie Shurtleff, 5 p.m., Geiser-Pollman Park
June 19: TBD, 5 p.m., Geiser-Pollman Park
July 3 and 4: Great Bear Folk Theater, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., at NHOTIC
July 3: Great Bear Folk Theater, 5 p.m., Geiser-Pollman Park
July 9-11: Susan Matley (performing as Matilda Sager Delaney), 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., at NHOTIC
July 10: Susan Matley (performing as Matilda Sager Delaney), 5 p.m., Geiser-Pollman Park
July 17 and 18: Frontier’s Day at Miners Jubilee, times TBD, Geiser-Pollman Park
July 23-25: Linda Russell, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., at NHOTIC
July 24: Linda Russell, 5 p.m., Geiser-Pollman Park
Aug. 6-8: William Rossiter, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., at NHOTIC
Aug. 7: William Rossiter, 5 p.m., Geiser-Pollman Park
Aug. 12-15: Mike Follin (performing as Dr. Balthazar), 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., at NHOTIC
Aug. 14: Mike Follin (performing as Dr. Balthazar), 5 p.m., Geiser-Pollman Park
Aug. 28: TBD, 5 p.m., Geiser-Pollman Park
Sept. 4-5: Labor Day Wagon Encampment, times TBD, NHOTIC
Sept. 4-5: Carter Junction, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at NHOTIC
Sept. 3-5: Karen Haas, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., at NHOTIC
Sept. 4: Karen Haas, 5 p.m., Geiser-Pollman Park
