Florance Mahugh, right, and Jadyn Pasadyn, a cheerleader at Baker High School, cross the bridge from the Baker County Library to Geiser-Pollman Park for a "Walk & Roll" event on Friday, Sept. 15, sponsored by Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, Settler's Park and Meadowbrook.
Dusty Harris, sitting, asks Susan Dougherty to snap a photo of sunflowers in "Barbara's Garden" along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway on Friday, Sept. 15, during a "Walk & Roll" event organized by Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, Settler's Park and Meadowbrook.
Azilia Chamberlain, a cheerleader at Baker High School, walked with Gene Wall during a "Walk & Roll" event on Friday, Sept. 15. Residents from assisted living homes took a walk or ride along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, then had lunch in Geiser-Pollman Park along with live music and classic cars.
Florance Mahugh, right, and Jadyn Pasadyn, a cheerleader at Baker High School, cross the bridge from the Baker County Library to Geiser-Pollman Park for a "Walk & Roll" event on Friday, Sept. 15, sponsored by Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, Settler's Park and Meadowbrook.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Dusty Harris shades her eyes during a ride along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway with the help of Susan Dougherty during a "Walk & Roll" event on Friday, Sept. 15.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Dusty Harris, sitting, asks Susan Dougherty to snap a photo of sunflowers in "Barbara's Garden" along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway on Friday, Sept. 15, during a "Walk & Roll" event organized by Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, Settler's Park and Meadowbrook.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Azilia Chamberlain, a cheerleader at Baker High School, walked with Gene Wall during a "Walk & Roll" event on Friday, Sept. 15. Residents from assisted living homes took a walk or ride along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, then had lunch in Geiser-Pollman Park along with live music and classic cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.