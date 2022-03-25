A community event this spring in Baker City will help raise awareness about the issue of child sex trafficking, and raise money to combat the problem.
Baker County Soroptimists are sponsoring the inaugural Walk for Awareness, a 5K walk or run, on Saturday, May 14, starting at the Baker Sports Complex.
The Complex is north of the Baker High School track. Access is via Fifth Street.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. that day, and the event begins at 10 a.m.
Participants can pre-register at walk-for-awareness.ticketleap.com/registernow.
Entry is $30 with a shirt (register by April 14 to guarantee shirt size), or $10 without a shirt.
A family can register for $25.
Shirts will be sold at the event for $25.
All proceeds will be donated to Shared Hope International, which was founded in 1998. This organization aims to end sex trafficking by raising awareness about the problem, provide services to survivors of sex trafficking, and help states improve laws for this crime.
Shared Hope representatives will be at the Walk for Awareness, as well as local law enforcement. Local cheerleaders will be selling hamburgers.
“We want everyone to be a part of it and help fight this fight,” said Sheryl Blankenship of Baker City, who is spearheading the event with her daughter-in-law, Macey Blankenship.
Information about the run/walk is posted on the Baker City Soroptimist Club’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SoroptimistBakerCounty/.
Anyone who would like to help sponsor the run/walk can contact Sheryl, 541-519-5060.
Shared Hope
Macey learned about human trafficking in India, where poverty and lack of education drive the problem.
“(Shared Hope) is the organization that opened my eyes to this problem,” she said.
She’s shared her passion with her mother-in-law, Sheryl.
In the United States, victims of sex trafficking are often at-risk youth, those in foster care, and runaways.
According to sharedhope.org, age is the biggest factor with pre-teen or adolescent girls the most common victims. Common ways that traffickers target youth is through social media sites, schools, malls, parks, bus stops, shelters and group homes.
Shared Hope works with law enforcement and lawmakers to create harsher punishments for those involved in trafficking.
“You have to start at the root,” Macey said.
Shared Hope “grades” each state on its laws about trafficking. These report cards were revised in 2020, and Shared Hope raised the standard for states to achieve an even higher rating.
The report cards are available online at https://reportcards.sharedhope.org/.
A volunteer army
Jo Lembo, director of National Outreach & Faith Initiatives for Shared Hope, said the organization has a “volunteer army” — called Ambassadors of Hope — of 1,400 people across the country.
“Our ambassadors come back to us from the field,” Lembo said.
For instance, an ambassador can request posters that detail the warning signs of sex trafficking, or literature about Internet safety.
The key, Lembo said, is to educate the public about human trafficking. This knowledge is especially important for juries who are presented with a possible trafficking case.
“Until we know, we can’t know,” Lembo said. “It’s all about education.”
The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 established methods of prosecuting traffickers, preventing human trafficking, and protecting victims and survivors of trafficking.
Lembo said that as of 2020, every state had a law that makes human trafficking a federal offense.
Years ago, when Lembo first met Shared Hope founder Linda Smith, she heard something that she will never forget:
“The more people who know the signs of trafficking, the smaller the world is for those buy and sell our children.”
Events like the Walk for Awareness in Baker City, she said, help educate everyone about human trafficking.
“When I talk to people and educate them, they talk to people. And kids are safer,” she said.
Anyone who suspects sex trafficking can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or online at www.cybertipline.com.
