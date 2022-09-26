Two of the four fires burning in Wallowa County for the past month or so might revive a bit during this week’s summer-like weather, but fire officials aren’t expecting any significant growth.

Fuels that remain damp from recent rain, and the lack of strong winds, will combine to suppress the Double Creek fire along the Imnaha River and in Hells Canyon, and the Sturgill fire in the Eagle Cap Wilderness southwest of Lostine, according to an update from fire officials on Monday morning, Sept. 26.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.