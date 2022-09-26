Two of the four fires burning in Wallowa County for the past month or so might revive a bit during this week’s summer-like weather, but fire officials aren’t expecting any significant growth.
Fuels that remain damp from recent rain, and the lack of strong winds, will combine to suppress the Double Creek fire along the Imnaha River and in Hells Canyon, and the Sturgill fire in the Eagle Cap Wilderness southwest of Lostine, according to an update from fire officials on Monday morning, Sept. 26.
The fires, both sparked by lightning in late August, likely will burn at low intensity, acting more like a prescribed fire, “cleaning up unburned pockets of fuel resulting in a more fire-resistant landscape and a healthier forest,” fire officials said.
Double Creek fire
This blaze, the largest in Oregon, had burned 157,766 acres as of Monday morning. It was 81% contained.
The fire grew by 49 acres on Sunday, Sept. 25, mainly on the north and south sides. The blaze was expected to produce more smoke on Monday and Tuesday.
Sturgill fire
This is one of three fires in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, along with the Nebo and Goat Mountain 2 fires.
Sturgill is the largest, at 20,192 acres. It has not grown for several days, but flames are consuming fuel inside the perimeter of the fire with the warmer, drier weather. This is a low-intensity burning, according to observers monitoring the blaze.
The Goat Mountain 2 fire, which is near the Sturgill fire, has not been active.
The Nebo fire, on the eastern side of the wilderness near Lick Creek, has burned 12,600 acres but has not produced any smoke for several days.
