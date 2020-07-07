Crews from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and Oregon Department o Forestry responded to six small wildfires reported Tuesday morning in Northeast Oregon, including two blazes in the Elkhorn Mountains.
At least five of the fires were sparked by lightning from a thunderstorm that passed through the region late Monday night and into early Tuesday. The cause of the other fire hasn't been determined. Four of the blazes were contained or controlled on Tuesday.
Four rappellers from Union County contained fire on a slope above Red Mountain Lake in the North Powder River canyon northwest of Haines, said Travis Mason-Bushman, a spokesman for the Wallowa-Whitman.
That fire, which Mason-Bushman described as a "spot fire," less than one-tenth of an acre, consisted of a single smoldering tree surrounded by rock and scree.
Crews also responded to these fires:
• Deer Creek Fire – 15 miles west of Baker City, lightning caused, spot fire (0.1 acres), being suppressed. Four rappellers on scene, two engines responding.
• Near Bonanza Mine north of Whitney, unknown cause, 1.8 acres.
• Patrick Creek – south of Whitney, lightning caused, spot fire (0.1 acres), contained
• Ladd Canyon area, 10 miles south of La Grande, lightning caused, 0.1 acres, ODF responded, controlled
• Red Ridge area, 16 miles south of La Grande, lightning caused, 0.77 acres, ODF responded, contained
