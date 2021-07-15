The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest will ban campfires across the forest starting Friday, July 16, as hot, dry weather continues.
The Wallowa-Whitman is moving into Phase C of its Public Use Restrictions.
The two other national forests in the Blue Mountains — Umatilla and Malheur — have already imposed Phase C restrictions.
In addition to the ban on campfires, chain saw use, including for firewood cutting, is prohibited.
Visitors can use stoves and heaters that use liquid or bottled fuel.
Within the Eagle Cap Wilderness, campfires are also banned except when using a wood-burning stove equipped with a chimney at least five feet in length and a spark arresting screen consisting of ¼-inch mesh hardware cloth, and all flammable vegetation within a 3-foot radius is cleared, including overhanging material. Campfires are prohibited year-round within ¼ mile of the lakes listed on the back of Eagle Cap Wilderness permits.
