The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, in response to rising wildfire danger, will impose more stringent restrictions on campfires and chainsaw use starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 31.
Phase B of public use restrictions will take effect then. Campfires will be allowed only in fire pits at designated recreation sites such as campgrounds. All flammable material should be cleared 10 feet from the edge of the pit, and the pit should be free of overhanging material. Anyone with a campfire must have a tool that can serve as a shovel and at least one gallon of water. Campfires must be attended at all times and completely extinguished prior to leaving. Remember: “If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.”
Campfires are also allowed in Designated Wilderness Areas – however, campfires are not allowed in the Lake Basin of the Eagle Cap Wilderness, where campfires are prohibited year-around to reduce their impact on this popular destination and reduce the risk to public safety.
Chainsaw use is not allowed during Phase B without a permit.
Motor vehicle travel off developed forest roads and trails is not allowed due to the risk of a vehicle sparking a wildfire in the dry grass and encroaching vegetation. Exception: Vehicles may be used to access campsites located within 300 feet of an open developed road. All motorized travel on roads closed by gates, barricades, berms, rocks, or logs is prohibited.
