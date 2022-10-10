Prescribed fire
Nick Schramm of the La Grande Hot Shots firefighting crew keeps an eye on a prescribed fire burning near Phillips Reservoir in April 2021.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker CIty Herald, File

Fire management officials on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest are planning a series of prescribed fires this fall that could affect access to hunting and camping areas.

Any road or trail closures stemming from prescribed burning will take affect before the fires are ignited. The closures could last from two to five days.

