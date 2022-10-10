Fire management officials on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest are planning a series of prescribed fires this fall that could affect access to hunting and camping areas.
Any road or trail closures stemming from prescribed burning will take affect before the fires are ignited. The closures could last from two to five days.
The timing of prescribed burning depends on the weather, with factors such as temperature, wind speed and direction, humidity and fuel moisture taken into consideration.
On the southern half of the forest, including Baker County, plans for prescribed burning are on hold until rain falls, said Trevor Lewis, assistant fire management officer for the Wallowa-Whitman’s Whitman District.
If rain does arrive — none is in the forecast for at least the next week — a top priority for prescribed burning is an area in the Whitney Valley, as well as parts of Sumpter Valley, Lewis said.
It’s possible that conditions won’t be suitable for prescribed burning this fall, he said.
Although prescribed fires can affect hunters, Wallowa-Whitman officials said the low-intensity blazes, in addition to reducing fuel loads that can lead to larger wildfires in the future, also spur the grown of grasses and shrubs that deer and elk rely on for food.
The Forest Service recognizes that hunting season coincides with prescribed burning season and can impact hunters, but controlled burns are necessary to reintroduce fire to the landscape and encourage healthy vegetation that will ultimately improve landscapes and forage for big game.
Hunters should be cautious when entering a recently burned area and be aware of increased hazards, particularly snags. Dead or dying trees that remain standing after a fire are unstable, especially in high winds.
The Wallowa-Whitman works closely with the Oregon Department of Forestry and Washington Department of Natural Resources in accordance with the each state’s Smoke Management Plans to determine when, where, and how much is burned on a daily basis. Potential smoke impacts, looking at volume of smoke, direction of spread, and mixing heights, are determined prior to each burn. All burns will be monitored until a season ending rain or snow occurs.
The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest has a prescribed fire interactive map — a link is available at www.fs.usda.gov/main/wallowa-whitman/fire. The map allows the user to zoom in on certain areas and click on a burn unit for more information (such as acreage, status, etc). When burning operations begin the interactive map will be updated to display which burn units are actively burning.
Areas where prescribed burning is possible this fall include:
• Sumpter Valley.
• North, south and east of Phillips Reservoir.
• Marble Creek west of Baker City.
• Goose Creek and other areas north and northeast of Keating.
• Wolf Creek area northwest of North Powder.
In addition to the interactive map, precise prescribed fire ignition dates will be posted at the following locations:
• Wallowa-Whitman National Forest Facebook and Twitter Pages: @WallowaWhitman
• Blue Mountains Prescribed Fire Council Blog: https://bluemtnprescribedfire.blogspot.com/
For more information about the Wallowa-Whitman’s prescribed burn program, call:
• Trevor Lewis, Whitman District: 541-523-1394
• Steven Cooke, La Grande Ranger District: 541-805-8708
• Mark Moeller, Wallowa-Valley R.D and Hells Canyon Nation Recreation Area: 541-426-5518
