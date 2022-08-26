Ann Adams recalled, while sitting in the driver’s seat of her 1982 International military bus at the Baker County Fairgrounds, the photo of a Navy LST (Landing Ship, Tank) that hung on the living room of the Ohio farm house where she grew up.
“It was a beautiful LST,” Adams said of the ships that carried armored vehicles to shore during amphibious invasions.
Her father was a radio man on a ship as it crept toward the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, on its way to liberate France from Nazi Germany’s control and turn the tides of World War II.
Ann’s bus, in its heyday, served a slightly less glamorous purpose — to carry troops around bases.
It wasn’t meant to travel hundreds of miles at a time, as she’s doing now with the Military Vehicle Preservation Association’s Northwest Parks Motor Convoy.
The convoy rolled through downtown Baker City at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and then assembled and rested at the fairgrounds Wednesday night before rolling out to head to Enterprise the following morning.
Wednesday was day 11 of 15 for the convoy, which is in the midst of completing a 1,600-mile route through Oregon, Idaho and Washington that retraces portions of the original 1924 National Park-to-Park Highway and parts of the Lewis and Clark and Oregon Trail Routes.
Dan McCluskey, the convoy commander, said the convoy serves as a “moving museum,” displaying the retired military vehicles in action.
Adams bought the bus last year for $1,200 in an online auction and drove to Oklahoma to pick it up, which earned the bus the nickname “Sooner.”
Her brother, Kenny Adams, had already been collecting military memorabilia, including vehicles, for about 50 years, a collection that started with their father’s mementoes from the Navy.
Their vehicles are two of the largest in the current convoy.
Because of the trip’s extended length and the bus’ small gas tank, Ann has to fill up with diesel every night, which can be quite the process when her brother has to fill his two-and-a-half-ton 1951 M35 Command Center vehicle from the Korean War at the same time.
Each one takes up the space of two pumps, and both garnered compliments and second glances from those filling civilian vehicles when the rigs lumbered into the Maverik station on Wednesday afternoon.
But what Ann’s bus lacks in long-distance trekking ability it makes up for in comfort — she and her son built a kitchen, bedroom, cabinets and a washer and dryer inside the bus in preparation for the convoy.
The washer and dryer, she said, are products of last year’s experience.
“Last year we followed the Yellowstone trail from South Dakota to Pennsylvania,” she said. This was before she had the bus. “It was very hard to find laundromats. We traveled all day and at night. We were so tired. I was down to my last pair of underwear three weeks in.”
“I said ‘next year’s convoy, I’m gonna have a bus with a washer and dryer in it.’”
Others in the convoy don’t have such comfort. Especially James Bundgaard, the man with the oldest vehicle there — a 1941 Army Chevrolet one-and-a-half-ton cargo truck.
“It’s a hoot to drive,” he said, dressed in his full camo uniform.
Bundgaard, a retired military officer of 37 years, is 79 years old himself. While he’s on the road with the convoy, he sleeps on a cot in the back of the truck.
Bundgaard explained — he still speaks with the precision of a Chief Warrant Officer — that this particular model was sent to allies all over the world once the United States entered WWII. It was easy to drive because it’s essentially a civilian truck with a few minor changes, he said.
And with the Chevrolet label covered up, since no military truck could have commercial branding.
It’s so easy to drive, Bundgaard said, he doesn’t even have to be behind the wheel to drive it.
“I can put it in first gear, set the idle, get out of the truck and walk alongside it,” he said.
When he does, he walks alongside two plaques on the truck's forest-green exterior. One commemorates his great uncle, Niel Bundgard, a gunner in the Canadian Army. After he was hit with mustard gas during WWI, he was nursed back to health with just orange juice and honey. He lived to be 106.
The other plaque commemorates his father, Norman Bundgard, a pilot during WWII. Honoring veterans has a lot to do with the purpose of the convoy, he said.
“As you walk around, you will see plaques honoring veterans, alive or dead,” he said.
The same goes for Ann and Kenny Adams. Kenny said he has a large collection of his father’s military belongings back in Ohio, and Ann said it was her father’s stories that inspired her to get involved with the convoy.
“He told a lot of stories,” Ann said.
They have honored their father in other ways before, like at the world’s largest D-Day reenactment on the shores of lake Erie, which happens around August each year. Kenny has attended the event for 21 years in a row.
Except this year. He chose the convoy instead.
“There’s a lot of great guys and gals out here,” he said.
Ann agreed.
“I couldn’t wait to see these people from last year,” she said.
