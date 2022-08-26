Ann Adams recalled, while sitting in the driver’s seat of her 1982 International military bus at the Baker County Fairgrounds, the photo of a Navy LST (Landing Ship, Tank) that hung on the living room of the Ohio farm house where she grew up.

“It was a beautiful LST,” Adams said of the ships that carried armored vehicles to shore during amphibious invasions.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.