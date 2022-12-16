It can be hard to imagine a good reason you might abandon your things, gather your loved ones and flee your home on foot, especially now, into the dangerously cold December air.
Fear for your life is where that line is drawn for most. A situation as dire as a home engulfed in flames, as many might naturally imagine.
The darker math of it, though, is that other people are responsible in most cases when someone has to leave their home.
Some have the option of family and friends, but for those without, MayDay Inc., located on the fourth floor of the Baker Tower, 1705 Main St., is a sanctuary. The nonprofit organization has operated for more than three decades, striving to break cycles of familial abuse and codependency, with open arms and open ears.
“We handle nearly 1,000 cases
every year,” said MayDay director Leanna Gautney, a figure that shocks when it’s first spoken aloud.
Those cases can include abused spouses, neglected elderly residents, runaway youths — a wide range of those needing help and assured confidentiality.
Baker County’s crime rates are admirable by most perspectives, a quietude that many larger areas would envy.
But verbal and physical abuse happen, and it’s not always reported. Even when it is, the justice system has limits.
Escaping those circumstances isn’t without risks, be it from an abusive spouse, parent or caretaker, or simply getting distance from someone else’s mental health crisis. For those finding themselves at the threshold of MayDay’s door, it may have been the most difficult thing they’ve ever done.
On a recent afternoon, at Gautney’s feet rested an Australian shepherd puppy named Kalani, quiet but brimming with energy and affection.
“We’re training her to become our therapy dog,” Gautney said.
Kalani will be on the front lines soon, especially in cases when small children are involved.
Gautney said many of the cases MayDay handles are referred by the police, who don’t have the resources to support victims and, in many instances, their dependents.
MayDay’s office includes a kitchenette, a comfortable living space called the advocate lounge, as well toys and play space for children.
Toiletries, clothing and blankets are available for extreme circumstances.
“Most people don’t take their toothbrush when they’re running away from an abusive situation,” Gautney said.
“The building owners even let us use the fireplace,” said Gautney, referring to the large, ornate hearth in the tower’s ballroom below, where they might add a touch of home’s comfort.
MayDay has been seeking donations through social media hoping to fill the inventory to help people in need.
Clients are typically relocated to MayDay’s safe house while the nonprofit makes extended arrangements. For those walking away from trauma, MayDay has counselors and paraprofessionals to support and advocate for clients, and to refer them to medical and psychiatric care as needed.
Gautney said MayDay works to break spiraling codependencies so that clients coming through their door don’t return again and again. The “Power and Control” wheel chart advocates refer to illustrates how intimidation, emotional abuse, isolation, minimization, and other factors are leveraged into inexorable situations for some.
Symmetrically they also provide an equality wheel, to describe how well balanced, empathic relationships function, for those who have never had a better example to compare.
Self defense trainings
MayDay will be hosting self defense trainings in April and October, taught by Ben Klecker, regional training coordinator for the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Klecker also recently joined MayDay’s board of directors.
If you need immediate support, you can always call the 24/7 crisis hotline: 541-523-4134.
If you’d like additional information or you’d like to support MayDay, you can visit www.maydayinc.net, or call the office at 541-523-9472.
