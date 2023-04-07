The hiders of eggs won’t have snow to rely on this Easter weekend.
Instead, the forecast calls for the warmest weather in nearly half a year in Baker County.
The National Weather
Service is predicting a high temperature in Baker City of 62 degrees, with mostly sunny skies, on Easter Sunday.
If that proves accurate,
it would be the first day above 60 degrees since Oct. 20, 2022 — a span of 170 days.
And it really hasn’t even been close to 60 during most of that period.
The temperature has topped 50 on just six days since Nov. 1, and the warmest of those days was Thursday, April 6, when the high at the airport was 53.
Easter might not be the warmest day of the next week.
The Weather Service forecasts a high of 65 on Monday, April 10, although there is also a slight chance of rain showers that day.
The spring-like interlude will be brief.
Cooler weather, with a chance of rain or snow, returns by the middle of next week, according to the Weather Service.
The forecast high for Wednesday, April 12 is 46 degrees.
The average high for that date is 58.
