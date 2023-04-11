The Powder River flows near Wade Williams Field on Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023. The river, fed by melting snow on the warmest day since October 2022, peaked far below minimum flood stage on Monday night.
The Powder River flows muddy with snowmelt past a flow gage near Wade Williams Field on Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023.
Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald
The Powder River flows near Wade Williams Field on Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023. The river, fed by melting snow on the warmest day since October 2022, peaked far below minimum flood stage on Monday night.
The warmest weather in nearly half a year accelerated the snowmelt on Monday, April 10 and caused streams and rivers to swell, but no significant flooding had been reported as of Tuesday morning.
“Water is running in places for sure,” said Jason Yencopal, Baker County’s emergency manager.
The Baker County Road Department was repairing damage on the side of a gravel section of Washington Gulch Road west of Baker City, but the road remained open Tuesday morning.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported water on Highway 26 near Unity, in southern Baker County, but the highway was open with no to minimal delays.
Southerly winds ahead of a cold front buoyed temperatures to the highest level since October 2022.
The high temperature Monday at the Baker City Airport was 74 degrees — the warmest since Oct. 18, and just two degrees below the record high for April 10, set in 1985.
With snow remaining at low elevations following the second-coldest March at the airport since at least World War II, the balmy weather resulted in rapid rises in streamflows.
The Powder River, measured at a gage in south Baker City near Wade Williams Field, rose from 114 cubic feet per second (cfs) at 11:45 a.m. on Monday to 209 cfs at 4 p.m. The river peaked at 352 cfs at 9:15 p.m. then had receded to 228 at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
The peak was far below the minimum flood stage of 667 cfs.
A cold front moved through early Tuesday, causing temperatures to dip to the 40s at the airport and significantly slowing the snowmelt rate.
The cooling trend is forecast to continue through much of the week, with temperatures peaking in the low 60s on Sunday, April 16.
Other river levels:
Powder River at Hudspeth Lane, just west of Phillips Reservoir
The river rose from 44 cfs at 6 a.m. on Monday to 128 cfs at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Powder River above Thief Valley Reservoir
River rose from 217 cfs at 6 a.m. Monday to a peak of 426 cfs at 1 a.m. Tuesday, and had dropped to 379 cfs at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Eagle Creek at Richland
Stream rose from 159 cfs at noon on Monday to a peak of 350 cfs at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, then dropped to 337 at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Burnt River at Bridgeport
Rose from 60 cfs at 9 a.m. Monday to 106 cfs at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Pine Creek at Oxbow
Rose from 420 cfs at 6 a.m. Monday to a peak of 981 cfs at 4 a.m. Tuesday, then dropped to 961 cfs at 6:30 a.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.