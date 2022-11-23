Employees from the Baker City Fire Department, along with Baker City Police, Baker County Sheriff's Office, The Salvation Army and the Baker City Albertsons and Safeway stores distributed free Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Volunteers handed out 126 free Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2022, at the Albertsons parking lot in Baker City.
Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald
Baker City’s Albertsons and Safeway stores kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday by handing out free turkey dinners to residents on a chilly, windy Tuesday afternoon in the Albertsons parking lot.
Annette Mauer continued her tradition as the “Turkey Lady,” as she distributed the boxed meals.
The cold wind didn’t ruffle her feathers as she welcomed a long line of people.
Employees from the grocery stores were joined by members of the Baker City fire and police departments, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and The Salvation Army, who filled boxes with Thanksgiving essentials.
Residents who stood in line expressed their thanks for the program.
“It’s pretty cool, I like it,” Crystal Goodwin said.
“It’s wonderful,” Cori Miles said.
Tracy Shelton said that in two years before the pandemic, she received a dinner from Albertsons. On Tuesday she picked up a meal for two families.
“I think it’s awesome,” Shelton said. “It makes sure, as long as everybody’s informed, they come out here no matter what the weather is, and get a healthy small course turkey dinner. Can’t beat that.”
Sheriff Travis Ash said this is the first year he and some of his employees helped with the dinner distribution.
“They came down and said, ‘hey, you guys want to help?’ We said sure,” Ash said.
Ashley McClay, executive assistant and public information for the sheriff’s office, said employees were happy to have a chance to help.
“That’s what the season is for,” McClay said.
Albertsons store director Angelo St. Claire said the company has offered the meals for the past several years. Over the previous month or so, shoppers at Albertsons and Safeway were asked if they wanted to make a donation to pay for the meals, what’s known as Turkey Bucks.
“Basically, it’s customer donations that help us raise the money,” St. Claire said.
He said all the money donated at local stores is used for the local meal program.
“We appreciate it. It’s all the customers that come in that shop at Albertsons and Safeway. Without them, it’s hard to do something like this,” St. Claire said.
This year’s Turkey Bucks program raised enough money for 126 Thanksgiving meals.
Starting soon the stores will begin the Santa Bucks program to raise money for Christmas meals.
