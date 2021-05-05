Wildfire Awareness Week is designed to remind people about the threat of wildfires yet to come, but this year it seemed that the event might be a trifle late in bringing its message in Baker County.
With most of the county in either moderate, severe or extreme drought, and following the second-driest March on record at the Baker City Airport, the fire risk is higher than usual as the annual awareness week began Monday, May 3.
“This spring, fire agencies have already responded to a variety of preventable fires in Baker County resulting from escaped fires,” said Sean Lee, chief of the Baker County Fire Defense Board as well as the Baker City Fire Department. “It’s critical that home and property owners monitor their fires and consider the right time and day to burn.”
Although many of the wildfires in Northeast Oregon happen on public land — which makes up half of Baker County’s two million acres — Wildlife Awareness Week focuses on the steps private property owners can take to protect their land and, especially, their homes and other buildings.
The Baker County Interagency Fire Prevention Team, which consists of officials from local, state and federal firefighting agencies, uses the weeklong event to remind residents to take a look around their property.
This is particularly important for people who live in the “wildland-urban interface” — zones where homes are built among, or next to, forests and other areas especially prone to wildfires, said Gary Timm, fire division manager for Baker County Emergency Management.
Timm and other members of the county’s Fire Prevention Team urge rural residents to make sure they have what are known as “defensible spaces” around their homes.
The basic idea is to avoid having lots of combustible stuff on or very close to buildings — drifts of pine needles on the roof or in the gutters, or shrubs and trees brushing against the siding, to cite a couple of examples.
Timm encourages property owners to peruse the website, firewise.org, run by the National Fire Protection Association, for tips about creating a defensible space and other tactics to protect property from fires.
Timm also points out that although lightning ignites most of the fires on public land, the percentage of human-caused fires is much higher on private property — about 70% of all fires statewide.
He encourages everyone, whether they live in an urban interface or recreate in fire-prone areas, to understand restrictions in effect during fire season, such as limits or bans on campfires.
That information is available at the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center’s website, bmidc.org.
“Baker County Wildfire Awareness Week is an example of how fire agencies are working together to increase fire education and reduce human-caused fires,” Timm said. “Baker County residents can join the effort just by taking time to refamiliarize themselves on local fire prevention standards and taking action around the home.”
