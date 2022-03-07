A Washington college student died following a ski accident on the northwest slope of Gunsight Peak, southwest of Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, on Saturday, March 5.
Ella Carr, 20, a student at Whitman College in Walla Walla, lost control while skiing down the 8,342-foot peak and crashed into trees, according to a press release from the La Grande Fire and North Powder Rural fire department. The search and rescue teams from the Union and Baker County sheriff’s offices, plus crews from the La Grande and North Powder Rural fire departments, U.S. Forest Service law enforcement and the Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol all responded to the accident.
In addition to the responding ground resources, a Life Flight helicopter was ordered, along with a hoist-capable medevac helicopter from the Oregon Army National Guard due to the steep terrain and reported severity of Carr’s injuries.
About one hour and 20 minutes after the initial call of the accident was received at 11:22 a.m., a ski patrol and Anthony Lakes staff managed to climb up the approximately 38-degree slope and reach Carr. They assessed the situation, and then brought Carr to the base of the peak where arriving La Grande Fire Department paramedics, search and rescue teams from the Baker and Union County sheriff’s offices, USFS law enforcement, and additional ski patrol personnel had begun accessing the area.
Tracked utility vehicles and snowmobiles were used to reach the base of the peak, but the slope of the peak itself was accessible only by foot due to hazards and steepness of the terrain. During this time, an Oregon Army National Guard helicopter was flying to the scene from Salem.
Paramedics confirmed that Carr had died from her injuries.
Gunsight, the prominent peak south of Anthony Lake, is outside the boundaries of Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
