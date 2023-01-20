A water main break at Campbell and Clark streets on Friday morning, Jan. 20, was expected to close the eastbound lane of Campbell Street until workers could repair the line during the afternoon.
A broken water main caused traffic problems on Baker City’s busiest street, and one of its busier intersections, on Friday, Jan. 20.
And it happened to be the coldest morning of 2023.
“It always seems to happen in January,” Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, said on Friday morning.
A city worker noticed water trickling from the surface of the eastbound lane of Campbell Street, at the intersection with Clark Street, on Thursday evening, Owen said.
Because the water volume was small, and not interfering with traffic, Owen said city officials decided to wait until Friday to dig up the street and repair the line.
As of Friday morning, Owen said she anticipated that the city would need to temporarily close only the eastbound lane of Campbell Street during the repair work.
In a press release Friday morning, the city stated that the repairs were expected to be finished Friday afternoon.
Given the relatively small volume of water on the street surface, Owen said it seemed likely that water main, a 10-inch diameter cast iron pipe, had a small hole rather than a complete break.
“But the water could be going elsewhere,” she said. “It’s too early to say.”
The cause for the leak was also uncertain until workers could dig a trench to the pipe, which is about four feet below the street surface.
Owen said a plausible cause, though, is subsurface movement cause by freezing and thawing cycles. That movement of the soil can crack a pipe, she said.
After a cold snap early in January, when the temperature dipped as low as 7 degrees at the Baker City Airport, temperatures rose above 40 degrees every day from Jan. 11-17.
But after snowfall on Wednesday night, a cold front caused temperatures to plunge again. The low on Friday was 7 degrees at the airport.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.