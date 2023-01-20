Water line break.jpg

A water main break at Campbell and Clark streets on Friday morning, Jan. 20, was expected to close the eastbound lane of Campbell Street until workers could repair the line during the afternoon.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald

A broken water main caused traffic problems on Baker City’s busiest street, and one of its busier intersections, on Friday, Jan. 20.

And it happened to be the coldest morning of 2023.

