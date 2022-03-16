The Elkhorn Mountains rising west of Baker City remain a nearly solid wall of white as the spring equinox nears, but Michelle Owen is thinking about a couple of other colors, and another season.
Green and brown.
Also, summer.
Owen is Baker City’s public works director.
What she’s thinking about — and worrying over — is water.
Both the liquid form and — those white slopes of the Elkhorns — the frozen version.
Owen’s concern is that there’s not enough of the latter to produce as much water as she would like to have available to slake city residents’ thirsts and keep their green lawns and gardens from turning brown this summer.
“It’s concerning to me,” Owen said on Tuesday, March 15. “I would encourage people to be in a mode of conservation, and to be prepared for water curtailment come July. At this point I don’t see anything that would prevent that. We’re anticipating a drought year again.”
Although a flurry of spring snowstorms could alter the equation somewhat, Owen expects the situation this summer will be similar to what happened in 2021.
On July 8, 2021, Owen said in an interview with the Herald, referring to the city’s water demand rising to above 5 million gallons per day even while the supply from the springs and streams in its 10,000-acre watershed was dropping as the drought worsened: “We can’t do this the whole summer.”
And residents didn’t.
After record heat late in June 2021 contributed to a 45% increase in the city’s water use compared with June 2020, the city enacted stage 2 of the water curtailment ordinance on July 12.
(The city went on alert status, the first stage, on June 28.)
Stage 2, also known as “warning status,” restricts residents to using city water (it doesn’t affect private wells) to irrigate lawns or gardens only between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., when evaporation declines.
Although the ordinance allows the city to cite and fine residents who fail to comply, city officials emphasized last summer that they didn’t intend to do so, and no citations were issued.
Owen hoped that voluntary compliance with the water use restriction would allow the city to avoid enacting stage 3 of the ordinance for the first time ever.
Under that stage, all outdoor watering using city water is banned.
As it turned out, that restriction wasn’t needed.
The city’s water use dropped by 23% in August 2021 compared with July, avoiding a more severe water supply crisis.
Where the water comes from
The city has three main sources of water.
The primary source, and the one the city uses year round, is the aforementioned watershed, on the east slopes of the Elkhorns and ranging from Elk Creek at the southern end to Goodrich Creek in the north. The city taps several streams, including Salmon, Marble and Mill creeks, as well as multiple springs.
For most of the year — generally from early summer or late fall through spring — those freeflowing sources supply enough water to meet the needs of the city’s residents and businesses, which usually amounts to 2 million gallons or less during the colder months.
But often by mid summer the city reaches a threshold where water use, which naturally rises as residents seek to keep their lawns lush and gardens growing, exceeds the amount the city can divert into its watershed pipeline.
At that point, Owen said, the city starts to supplement the shortfall with either, and sometimes with both, of its two other sources.
Those are a well, on the hill near the city’s reservoir at the southwest corner of town, and Goodrich Reservoir, a natural lake at the base of Elkhorn Peak that the city dammed decades ago to increase its capacity.
Goodrich holds about 200 million gallons when full, and Owen said she expects that it will fill this spring despite a below-average snowpack.
To augment the aquifer that the well drills into, and to increase the well’s volume, the city, during the winter and early spring, diverts tens of millions of gallons of water from the watershed into the well.
In 2009 Baker City was the first Oregon city to receive a state permit for this tactic, known as Aquifer Storage and Recovery.
The goal, Owen said, is to delay as long as possible each summer the day on which the city has to start siphoning water from Goodrich Reservoir and the well.
The later in the summer the city starts to draw down those finite sources, which can’t be readily replenished until winter, the more likely that the city will have a comfortable surplus of water until autumn’s chill causes water use to drop substantially.
Longer wait expected for a second well
Owen had hoped to add a third supplementary water source this summer — a new well that was drilled in 2020 and finished in April 2021.
The city’s plan was to build a well house and install the piping to connect the well to the distribution system, with the 654-foot-deep well to start producing water in the spring of 2022.
But the sluggish supply chain, which has affected all sorts of industries over the past year or so, interrupted.
Owen said the lack of available parts needed to finish the well project, including electronic controls, likely will prevent the city from using the well until 2023.
Owen said that although she expects the city will cut back on water use for the second straight summer at Quail Ridge Golf Course, Mount Hope Cemetery and city parks, as well as encourage the Baker School District to reduce irrigation on its properties, including the Baker Sports Complex, those curtailments likely won’t start until the watershed supply begins to diminish.
So long as the watershed can meet all the city’s needs, she said there’s no benefit, at least to the city, to reducing water use. Once the well aquifer has been replenished and Goodrich Reservoir is full, there is no way for the city to store any more water.
Owen said the city does try to keep as much water as possible in the watershed streams, which helps farmers and ranchers in Baker Valley who also use those sources.
Although the city’s state permit allows it to divert water from the watershed into the storage well as late as June 15, Owen said the city usually stops doing so in early April to maximize the volume in the streams as they flow into the valley.
