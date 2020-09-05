In a normal year Michelle Owen can pretty well predict when Baker City’s thirst for water will start to be satiated.
This, of course, is not a normal year.
And because it’s not, Owen, who is the city’s public works director, is slightly concerned about the persistently high demand for water.
“I’m not in panic mode at all, but it is concerning how much water the community continues to use,” Owen said on Thursday.
Owen’s trepidation stems from two main factors.
First, hot weather, with temperatures potentially setting daily records during the weekend, is forecast to continue.
The correlation between heat and water usage is well-established, Owen said, and generally speaking people are more likely to keep their sprinklers going in the yard and garden when the temperature nears or exceeds 90.
The second factor is the one unique to 2020.
One thing Owen counts on is a significant drop in water use once school starts and students return to classrooms.
But that’s not happening this year, as Baker schools start Tuesday with students learning online.
“People are just spending more time at home,” Owen said.
In the last week of July, Owen, citing the city’s water curtailment ordinance, asked residents to voluntarily curb their water use. That’s Stage 1 of the ordinance.
The city also cut irrigation by 30% at parks, Mount Hope Cemetery and the city-owned Quail Ridge Golf Course, Owen said. That can save around 250,000 gallons per day, she said.
She said she also will ask that the Baker School District reduce irrigation on its properties.
Water consumption dipped after Owen’s public request in late July, but she said the trend was short-lived.
Daily water use exceeded 5 million gallons per day on 6 days between July 20-31, but has stayed below 5 million gallons every day since Aug. 1.
However, the average daily water use rose slightly, to 4.5 million gallons per day, the week of Aug. 17-23 compared to the previous week’s average of 4.46 million gallons per day.
Water use dipped the last week of August along with temperatures, as the final 2 days of August were the coolest of the month. Average daily use was 3.76 million gallons the last 3 days.
But Owen said demand crept back up to about 4.5 million gallons per day as a Labor Day weekend heat wave began.
“I’m more nervous than I was 2 weeks ago,” she said.
That said, Owen isn’t suggesting the city impose mandatory restrictions under Stage 2 of the water ordinance. Under Stage 2, residents are allowed to use city water (not including wells) to irrigate lawns and gardens only every other day (based on whether their address ends with an odd or even number), and the city can fine violators $500.
Before doing that, Owen said she would cease or severely limit irrigation at parks and other city properties.
The water curtailment ordinance also has Stages 3 and 4, under which lawn watering with city water is banned outright.
(That ordinance, No. 53.25, is available through the city’s website, www.bakercity.com. Click on the “Municipal Code” link and type “water curtailment” in the search bar.)
The city has three sources of water.
The primary source is its 10,000-acre watershed on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains about 10 miles west of town. The city taps a dozen springs and streams, which for much of the year have sufficient volume to meet the city’s needs.
The city also has two supplementary sources — Goodrich Reservoir, a natural lake high in the Elkhorns that was dammed decades ago to increase its capacity to 210 million gallons, and a well.
The city has a state permit allowing it to divert up to 200 million gallons from the watershed into the well annually, creating an additional reservoir, this one below ground rather than above.
In a typical summer, Owen said, by around the first of August, as water use rises and the flow of the springs and streams declines, the city starts to supplement its supply with Goodrich and, if needed, the well.
As it almost always does, Goodrich reached its full capacity this spring, Owen said.
The city started tapping the reservoir in late July, and Owen expects to draw it down to about 10 million gallons. The city also has to release water from the reservoir for one Baker Valley landowner whose water right is older than the city’s, she said.
The city used some well water in July, and Owen said she expects to start pumping water from it next week.
She said she prefers to use water from Goodrich because it’s colder than water from the well.
The well is also a less desirable source — although the water still meets all federal standards — once the injected water has been pumped and water from the aquifer itself starts entering the distribution system.
That groundwater has higher concentrations of iron and manganese, Owen said. The amounts are below federal standards for drinking water but in the past, before the city received its permit to divert mountain water into the well, residents sometimes reported that the well water had stained clothes.
Owen said she plans to have city crews finish its summer pipeline replacement project in the watershed earlier than expected. The city has for more than a decade been replacing the leak-prone concrete pipeline, sections of which are nearly a century old, with PVD pipe and, in sections where the water is at high pressure, ductile iron.
This summer’s project is between Elk and Salmon creeks, on the south end of the watershed, and while workers have been installing new pipe the city hasn’t been able to tap Salmon Creek, Owen said.
The stream doesn’t supply much water in late summer, but she said she’d like to maximize the available water to ease the demand on Goodrich Reservoir and the well.
Owen said 2020 has been similar to 2015, in terms of water use and weather.
One difference between the two years is that Owen became concerned about water usage earlier in 2015. That year the city asked residents on July 2 to voluntarily cut back.
The city did not have to impose Stage 2 restrictions that summer.
